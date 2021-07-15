Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the June 15th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 256.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,970,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137,609 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Sandvik AB (publ) worth $81,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SDVKY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.91. 52,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.61. Sandvik AB has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $29.04.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.