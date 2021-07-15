Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.26. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

SASR stock opened at $42.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

