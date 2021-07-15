Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,538 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sanofi by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,921,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 28.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.89% of the company’s stock.

SNY opened at $52.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $131.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

