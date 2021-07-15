SAP (NYSE:SAP) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised SAP from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.20.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $150.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. SAP has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.36.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.