SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SAP. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.20.

Shares of SAP opened at $150.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. SAP has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $552,001,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $236,997,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,023,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,257,000 after acquiring an additional 656,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth $73,392,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 11,172.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,188,000 after acquiring an additional 405,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

