Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Gap Down to $26.15

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.15, but opened at $25.51. Sapiens International shares last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 709 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,310,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,675,000 after purchasing an additional 799,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 441.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after acquiring an additional 231,805 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sapiens International by 233.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 182,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter worth about $3,777,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 379.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 87,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

