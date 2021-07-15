Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Down 94.9% in June

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decline of 94.9% from the June 15th total of 888,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 457.0 days.

STECF remained flat at $$27.40 on Thursday. Scatec ASA has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $27.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.03.

About Scatec ASA

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in engineering, procurement, construction management, operation and maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

