Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Given a $21.41 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price target on Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNDR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Schneider National from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schneider National has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.85.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $21.84 on Wednesday. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Schneider National by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schneider National by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 753,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 133,957 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schneider National by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Schneider National by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 954,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after acquiring an additional 50,417 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Schneider National by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.