Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,074 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Ally Financial worth $35,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,584 shares of company stock worth $1,580,122. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Shares of ALLY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.94. The company had a trading volume of 104,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,860. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

