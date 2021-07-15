Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 1,230,333 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 343.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,588,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230,333 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $31,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after buying an additional 749,850 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,659,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,229,000 after buying an additional 52,698 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,593,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,665,000 after buying an additional 309,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,502,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,021,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.22. 110,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,284,977. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.81. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

