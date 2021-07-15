Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 82,492 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,492 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $20,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 247.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.97. 2,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,518. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.61. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

