Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $55.82 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 54,519 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $55,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 99,030 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $306,407,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106.4% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,068,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.0% in the first quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,842,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 201.3% in the first quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 33.7% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 213,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,125,000 after buying an additional 53,734 shares during the period. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $34.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,646.75. 101,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,640. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,372.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

