Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) PT Set at $49.60 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $49.60 target price on Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SHNWF. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schroders from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of Schroders stock opened at $49.60 on Monday. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.51.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

