Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Stake Cut by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,793,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 332,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 52,728 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.23. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42.

