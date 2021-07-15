Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Trimmed by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $17,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

SCHG stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.73. 4,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,723. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $104.71 and a 52-week high of $151.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.60.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

