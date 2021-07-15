Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Position Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,361 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 60,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 35,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV opened at $68.67 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.