ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Major Shareholder Andrea Pignataro Buys 3,257 Shares

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) major shareholder Andrea Pignataro purchased 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $32,407.15. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SCOB opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. ScION Tech Growth II has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

