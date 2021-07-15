Scotiabank Boosts Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target to C$27.00

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Cameco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cameco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $17.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -291.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 8.21. Cameco has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cameco by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 21,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

