Scotiabank Boosts Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target to C$10.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ERF. Desjardins increased their target price on Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enerplus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

ERF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 58,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,143. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.73. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Boston Partners bought a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at about $31,930,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Enerplus by 1,022.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598,283 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Enerplus by 379.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after buying an additional 2,397,668 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter worth about $11,737,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Enerplus by 50.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,734,000 after buying an additional 1,714,600 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

