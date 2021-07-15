Scotiabank Increases ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$19.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 92.89% from the company’s current price.

ARX has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on ARC Resources to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on ARC Resources to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.92.

TSE:ARX traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$9.85. 1,220,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,014. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.64. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.84 and a twelve month high of C$10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.55.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$518.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 1.1177599 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

