Scotiabank Increases PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target to C$16.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Shares of PREKF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,328. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.46.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

