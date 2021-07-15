Scotiabank Raises Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target to C$10.00

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

DALXF stock remained flat at $$4.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,838. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.31.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

