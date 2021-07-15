Scotiabank Raises Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target to C$31.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

TRQ has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

TRQ stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Turquoise Hill Resources has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $21.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $526.55 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.38% and a return on equity of 7.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. 34.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

