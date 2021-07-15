ScPrime (SCP) Reaches One Day Volume of $7,127.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. ScPrime has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $7,127.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001894 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00041347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00050383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 43,119,946 coins and its circulating supply is 36,436,335 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

