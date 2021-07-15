Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will announce earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Sealed Air reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEE. UBS Group reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Shares of NYSE:SEE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.95. The stock had a trading volume of 26,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sealed Air by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Sealed Air by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,044 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after acquiring an additional 702,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Sealed Air by 1,289.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 649,202 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

