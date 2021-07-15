Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) Short Interest Up 906.8% in June

Searchlight Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, an increase of 906.8% from the June 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS:CNYCF remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06. Searchlight Resources has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The company has a market cap of $5.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.03.

Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Searchlight Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, and uranium deposits. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold project covering 7,280 hectares located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property comprising 4 mineral claims covering approximately 3,051.6 hectares located to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt project located in the north of North Bay, Ontario.

