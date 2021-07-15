Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Short Interest Up 141.0% in June

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 141.0% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SEEMF stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.14. Seeing Machines has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

Seeing Machines Limited provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OEM and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

