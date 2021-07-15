Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) Short Interest Up 141.0% in June

Seeing Machines Limited (OTCMKTS:SEEMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 141.0% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 198,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SEEMF stock opened at $0.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.14. Seeing Machines has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.20.
Seeing Machines Company Profile
Read More: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.