Seigniorage Shares Price Tops $0.0168 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market capitalization of $343,131.73 and $73,331.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00041352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00115721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00148884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,323.20 or 0.99888159 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

