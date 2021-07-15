Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

Select Energy Services stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.83. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,738,000 after acquiring an additional 482,940 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Select Energy Services by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 138,720 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

