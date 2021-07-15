SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) & BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Head to Head Comparison

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) and SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

BRP Group has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SelectQuote has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BRP Group and SelectQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80% SelectQuote 16.59% 24.68% 12.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BRP Group and SelectQuote, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 SelectQuote 0 1 4 0 2.80

BRP Group currently has a consensus price target of $34.71, indicating a potential upside of 31.84%. SelectQuote has a consensus price target of $34.33, indicating a potential upside of 95.52%. Given SelectQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SelectQuote is more favorable than BRP Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of BRP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of SelectQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of SelectQuote shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BRP Group and SelectQuote’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group $137.84 million 18.22 -$8.65 million $0.20 130.60 SelectQuote $531.52 million 5.40 $81.15 million ($0.16) -109.75

SelectQuote has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group. SelectQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SelectQuote beats BRP Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs. Two foundational pillars underpin SelectQuote's success: a force of more than 1,000 highly-trained and skilled agents who provide a consultative needs analysis for every consumer, and proprietary technology that sources, scores, and routes high-quality sales leads. The company has three core business lines: SelectQuote Senior, SelectQuote Life and SelectQuote Auto and Home. SelectQuote Senior, the largest and fastest-growing business, serves the needs of a demographic that sees 10,000 people turn 65 each day with a range of Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans from 15 leading, nationally-recognized carriers, as well as prescription drug plan, dental, vision and hearing plans.

