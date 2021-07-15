Selina Tobaccowala Sells 2,000 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $123,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Selina Tobaccowala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $126,500.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of Redfin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

Redfin stock opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,371.50 and a beta of 1.88. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $268.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.68 million. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 14.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,494,000 after purchasing an additional 34,012 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth $341,621,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 298.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,421,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,778,000 after purchasing an additional 150,146 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

