Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian Sells 1,250 Shares

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $136,812.50.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,500 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $267,350.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $135,175.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total transaction of $136,987.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.58, for a total transaction of $136,975.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.66, for a total transaction of $143,325.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $156,075.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $133,675.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $137,300.00.

OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $125.50 on Thursday. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.33 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The stock has a market cap of $847.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.28.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 62.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMLR. B. Riley boosted their target price on Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

