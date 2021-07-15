Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes SNS-301, SNS-401 and SNS-VISTA. Sensei Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON, Md. “

SNSE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. AlphaValue downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. decreased their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.54.

Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.90.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). Research analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Peyer acquired 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,291.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,700 shares of company stock worth $35,408.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,063,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,449,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,262,000. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

