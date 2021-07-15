Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Increases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,614 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises about 1.3% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.28. 12,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,405. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.29. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $111.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.52 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NET shares. Argus initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $3,625,970.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $3,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 72,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,221.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,061,903 shares of company stock worth $92,595,687. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.