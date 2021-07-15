Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Purchases 691 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 70.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $20,797,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,432,770 shares of company stock valued at $797,182,256 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

Shares of FB traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $344.94. 211,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,871,875. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.90 and a 52 week high of $358.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

