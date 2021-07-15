Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

IEMG stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.13. 48,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,864,280. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.08. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $69.87.

