Sergey Yezhkov Sells 13,333 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,121,713.62.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $541.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.34 and a 52-week high of $544.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 90.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $493.33.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $3,050,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

