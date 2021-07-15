Sessia Price Down 12.5% Over Last Week (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0462 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. Sessia has a total market cap of $419,016.04 and $65,136.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sessia has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00050570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.33 or 0.00846383 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Sessia Profile

Sessia (KICKS) is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

