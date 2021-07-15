SFL (NYSE:SFL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Get SFL alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

SFL opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. SFL has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26. The company has a market cap of $932.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.07.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 23.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SFL will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 134,143 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SFL by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SFL by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SFL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SFL (SFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.