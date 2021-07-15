SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 153 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3,154.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $98.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

Shares of WLK opened at $87.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 47.16%.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

