SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,870 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after buying an additional 180,418 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,655,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Perficient stock opened at $83.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $84.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.09.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

