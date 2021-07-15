SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Raven Industries by 184.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,867,000 after buying an additional 911,597 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Raven Industries by 12.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries in the first quarter worth $5,880,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 26.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,953,000 after acquiring an additional 328,943 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on RAVN. CJS Securities lowered Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Raven Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

RAVN opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.61. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $58.58.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The conglomerate reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $112.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. Analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.