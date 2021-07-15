SG Americas Securities LLC Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 186.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $115.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $143.78. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $133.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,683,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

