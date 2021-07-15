SG Americas Securities LLC Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $202,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.17. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

