SG Americas Securities LLC Has $374,000 Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth $71,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 175,261 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $2,373,033.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,676,634.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $4,871,872.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,798,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 970,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,972,597 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.01. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. Qurate Retail’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

