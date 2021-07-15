SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 29,963 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CWK opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.50. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $404,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 63,801 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,198,820.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,318,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock valued at $67,478,649. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

