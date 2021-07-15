SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) PT Set at €7.63 by Baader Bank

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) has been given a €7.63 ($8.98) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SGL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

ETR SGL opened at €9.27 ($10.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.06. SGL Carbon has a 1 year low of €2.58 ($3.03) and a 1 year high of €8.57 ($10.08). The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.18.

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

