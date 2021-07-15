SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Stock Price Down 35.8%

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares were down 35.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.85 and last traded at $12.85. Approximately 118,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,750,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group during the first quarter valued at $100,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

