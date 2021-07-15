Shaolin Capital Management LLC Invests $3.21 Million in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATSPU. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter worth about $2,472,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter worth $1,620,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the first quarter worth $1,007,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter valued at $140,000.

ATSPU stock remained flat at $$9.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,826. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.96. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.03.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

