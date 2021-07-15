Shaolin Capital Management LLC Invests $3.64 Million in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLRMU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 365,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRMU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000.

Shares of CLRMU stock remained flat at $$9.91 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,526. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

